Trump Targets FEMA: State-Led Disaster Management Proposed

President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intent to reform or abolish FEMA, the central federal body for disaster response, suggesting states handle their own crises with federal funds. During his first trip since resuming office, Trump criticized FEMA's handling of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, calling it a 'disaster.'

Experts like Rob Verchick note that dismantling FEMA would likely require Congressional approval. While Trump claims FEMA was badly managed, his proposals align with Project 2025 plans, potentially relocating FEMA under different government departments and altering disaster funding formulas to shift more costs to states.

The announcement came as Trump visited North Carolina and California, echoing his criticism of Democratic leaders, including California's Governor Gavin Newsom, for fire response inadequacies. Trump blamed alleged water management failures for exacerbating wildfire damage, a claim Newsom refuted as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)