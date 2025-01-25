Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Mumbai's Goregaon Furniture Market

A major fire broke out at a furniture market in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops. Fire-fighting teams are on-site, but no casualties have been reported. The cause of the blaze, categorized as a level three major fire, is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant fire erupted at a busy furniture market in Mumbai's Goregaon district on Saturday morning. According to an official from the fire brigade, the blaze spread rapidly, engulfing five shops in Khadakpada market.

The fire alarm was raised at approximately 11.20 am, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicate that there have been no casualties to date.

The fire, classified as a level three major incident, has necessitated the deployment of 10 water tankers, jumbo tankers, and a variety of other fire-fighting equipment. As of now, officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, with fire-fighting efforts continuing at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

