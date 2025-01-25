Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Mananthavady After Deadly Tiger Attack

Intense protests erupted in Mananthavady after a tiger killed a 47-year-old woman. Locals demanded the tiger be killed rather than captured. Forest officials assured efforts to capture the animal, while prohibitory orders and safety measures were implemented. Discussions with local residents caused delays, exacerbating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:07 IST
  • India

In the hill district's Mananthavady area, intense protests reignited when a tiger fatally attacked a 47-year-old woman at an estate. Local residents called for immediate action to kill the wild feline rather than attempt its capture.

Forest officials clarified that orders permit shooting the animal only after attempts to cage or tranquilise it, in line with National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. However, the explanation did little to pacify protestors, who were frustrated by perceived inaction.

Authorities stepped up safety measures, implementing prohibitory orders against public gatherings and advising caution in populated regions. Meanwhile, search efforts for the elusive tiger intensified, utilizing drones for aerial surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

