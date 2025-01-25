Karnataka CM Pushes for Upper Bhadra Project Funds

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release Rs 5,300 crore earmarked for the Upper Bhadra River Project.

He reiterated the request in a letter to Union Water Resources Minister C R Patil, highlighting delays in the project's inclusion in the National Project Scheme as a significant setback.

The project, aiming to provide irrigation to over 225,000 hectares and enhance water supply to 367 lakes to support groundwater recharge, has been approved by several government bodies. However, the lack of central funding continues to stall its progress.

