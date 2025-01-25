Karnataka CM Pushes for Upper Bhadra Project Funds
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman to expedite the release of Rs 5,300 crore allocated for the Upper Bhadra River Project. The project aims to enhance irrigation and groundwater recharge in Karnataka. Delayed central funding is impeding its progress, despite prior approvals.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release Rs 5,300 crore earmarked for the Upper Bhadra River Project.
He reiterated the request in a letter to Union Water Resources Minister C R Patil, highlighting delays in the project's inclusion in the National Project Scheme as a significant setback.
The project, aiming to provide irrigation to over 225,000 hectares and enhance water supply to 367 lakes to support groundwater recharge, has been approved by several government bodies. However, the lack of central funding continues to stall its progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Year-Round Z-Morh Tunnel in Kashmir
Industry Leaders Set High Hopes on Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Budget
India exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.