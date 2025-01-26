Dramatic Cretaceous Encounter: Crocodile vs. Pterosaur
Scientists have discovered a fossil in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park depicting an ancient predator-prey encounter. Approximately 76 million years ago, a crocodile ambushed a juvenile Cryodrakon boreas, a massive flying reptile, as it drank from a riverbank, providing insights into the ecosystem dynamics of the Cretaceous Period.
Scientists have unearthed a remarkable fossil in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park, shedding light on predatory behavior in the Cretaceous Period.
The fossil reveals that around 76 million years ago, a juvenile Cryodrakon boreas—a giant flying reptile—fell victim to a crocodile ambush. The pterosaur was drinking along a riverbank when the predator struck.
This discovery offers valuable insights into the ecosystem dynamics and dangers faced by prehistoric creatures in what is now Canada's lush, prehistoric coastal plains.
