Left Menu

Dramatic Cretaceous Encounter: Crocodile vs. Pterosaur

Scientists have discovered a fossil in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park depicting an ancient predator-prey encounter. Approximately 76 million years ago, a crocodile ambushed a juvenile Cryodrakon boreas, a massive flying reptile, as it drank from a riverbank, providing insights into the ecosystem dynamics of the Cretaceous Period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 02:27 IST
Dramatic Cretaceous Encounter: Crocodile vs. Pterosaur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists have unearthed a remarkable fossil in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park, shedding light on predatory behavior in the Cretaceous Period.

The fossil reveals that around 76 million years ago, a juvenile Cryodrakon boreas—a giant flying reptile—fell victim to a crocodile ambush. The pterosaur was drinking along a riverbank when the predator struck.

This discovery offers valuable insights into the ecosystem dynamics and dangers faced by prehistoric creatures in what is now Canada's lush, prehistoric coastal plains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025