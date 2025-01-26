Left Menu

Emaar India's Urban Ascent: A New Era in Luxury Housing

Emaar India invests Rs 1,600 crore in a new luxury housing project, Urban Ascent, located in Gurugram's Sector 112. Targeting both end-users and investors, the project spans 9.2 acres and comprises 816 apartments. Demand in Gurugram remains strong, as evidenced by higher customer interest than available units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:34 IST
Emaar India is making significant strides in India's real estate market with its new luxury housing project, Urban Ascent. Located in Gurugram's Sector 112, this project marks an investment of approximately Rs 1,600 crore.

The development will span 9.2 acres and consist of 816 upscale apartments. With prices ranging from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 6 crore, it's clearly aimed at those seeking premium living spaces.

Market response has been overwhelmingly positive, with expressions of interest outstripping the number of available units. The project underscores the robust demand in Gurugram for high-quality residences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

