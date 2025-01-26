Left Menu

Mumbai Unveils Strategic Northbound Bridge Linking Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli

The newly inaugurated northbound bridge connects Mumbai Coastal Road with Bandra-Worli Sea Link, enhancing connectivity across key city areas. With its strategic interchanges, the bridge will facilitate smoother traffic movement. The Mumbai Coastal Road Project aims to improve transit from south Mumbai to northern suburbs.

Updated: 26-01-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai made significant strides in urban development as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the northbound bridge linking the Mumbai Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This infrastructure advancement promises to enhance city connectivity and streamline vehicular movement across various crucial intersections.

The opening ceremony, attended by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, also marked the inauguration of three key interchanges. These will serve areas like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction. Starting January 27, the northbound bridge will be accessible to the public, with operational hours from 7 am to midnight as per the BMC.

This infrastructure marvel, spanning 827 meters with a significant portion over the sea, includes a Bo Arch String Girder adding to its structural strength. The Mumbai Coastal Road Project continues to develop in phases, aiming for enhanced connectivity from Nariman Point to Dahisar, with 94% completion of the first phase covering 10.58 km.

(With inputs from agencies.)

