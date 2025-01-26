Left Menu

Meghalaya Aims for USD 10 Billion Economy by 2028

Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar unveiled ambitious plans to double the state's GDP by 2028, targeting a USD 10 billion economy. Key growth drivers include infrastructure, tourism, and IT. The government is fostering urban development, promoting local industries, and advancing sports initiatives to create employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:52 IST
Meghalaya Aims for USD 10 Billion Economy by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar laid out the government's vision to double the state's GDP and build a USD 10 billion economy by 2028. Addressing a Republic Day function, the governor highlighted sectors like roads, tourism, and IT as pivotal growth engines.

Connectivity saw investments with over 2,500 km of roads under the PMGSY built in five years. The Center approved projects with Rs 2,500 crore funding for the road sector. Urban development includes the new Secretariat in Mawdiangdiang and an Integrated Command Centre for urban service coordination.

In tourism, infrastructure improvements spotlighted, while local products gained significance with new GI Tags. The state focuses on youth empowerment through sports, reducing maternal and infant deaths through targeted health programs, and advancing initiatives under the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025