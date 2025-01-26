Meghalaya Aims for USD 10 Billion Economy by 2028

On Sunday, Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar laid out the government's vision to double the state's GDP and build a USD 10 billion economy by 2028. Addressing a Republic Day function, the governor highlighted sectors like roads, tourism, and IT as pivotal growth engines.

Connectivity saw investments with over 2,500 km of roads under the PMGSY built in five years. The Center approved projects with Rs 2,500 crore funding for the road sector. Urban development includes the new Secretariat in Mawdiangdiang and an Integrated Command Centre for urban service coordination.

In tourism, infrastructure improvements spotlighted, while local products gained significance with new GI Tags. The state focuses on youth empowerment through sports, reducing maternal and infant deaths through targeted health programs, and advancing initiatives under the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Act.

