New Era of Connectivity: Northbound Bridge on Mumbai Coastal Road Unveiled

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the northbound bridge on the Mumbai Coastal Road, connecting it to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The bridge, part of a major infrastructure project, aims to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time, with full project completion expected in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled a crucial infrastructure milestone with the inauguration of a northbound bridge that integrates the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This development is anticipated to usher in significant advancements in connectivity for Mumbai residents.

With 94% of the project nearing completion, officials have projected that the coastal road will be fully operational for public use upon the completion of the Prabhadevi connector this February. Leader alongside the CM during this inauguration were Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and cabinet ministers.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the bridge's readiness to manage daily vehicular movement, revealing the northbound structure stretches 827 metres, with substantial portions over the sea, promising enhanced traffic flow and reduced travel times in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

