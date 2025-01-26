Landslide at Bhalswa: No Casualties Reported

A segment of the Bhalswa landfill in outer north Delhi collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that despite the incident, no casualties were reported.

Officials stated that there were no calls for emergency services following the collapse. Nevertheless, law enforcement is monitoring social media for videos and is thoroughly investigating the situation. A senior police officer mentioned the presence of a political leader at the site.

Residents recounted the incident took place at approximately 11:30 am when part of the landfill slid onto adjacent homes. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. Local Congress Party leaders visited the affected region, engaging with the community members residing near the landfill.

(With inputs from agencies.)