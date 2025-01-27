Northeast Monsoon Bids Adieu to South India

The Meteorological Department declared on Monday that the northeast monsoon has withdrawn from south peninsular India, including regions such as Andhra Pradesh.

The department highlighted that the monsoon has officially ended in areas like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. This conclusion follows a period of negligible rainfall and the presence of dry winds from the north.

Forecasts from the department indicate that shallow fog is anticipated in parts of North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as Rayalaseema, from the 28th to the 29th of January.

(With inputs from agencies.)