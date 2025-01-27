Left Menu

Northeast Monsoon Bids Adieu to South India

The Meteorological Department announced the cessation of the northeast monsoon over south peninsular India, affecting regions including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The absence of significant rainfall and dry winds from northern India led to this conclusion. A shallow fog is expected in certain coastal areas from January 28 to 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:10 IST
Northeast Monsoon Bids Adieu to South India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Department declared on Monday that the northeast monsoon has withdrawn from south peninsular India, including regions such as Andhra Pradesh.

The department highlighted that the monsoon has officially ended in areas like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. This conclusion follows a period of negligible rainfall and the presence of dry winds from the north.

Forecasts from the department indicate that shallow fog is anticipated in parts of North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as Rayalaseema, from the 28th to the 29th of January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025