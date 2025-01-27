Northeast Monsoon Bids Adieu to South India
The Meteorological Department announced the cessation of the northeast monsoon over south peninsular India, affecting regions including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The absence of significant rainfall and dry winds from northern India led to this conclusion. A shallow fog is expected in certain coastal areas from January 28 to 29.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Meteorological Department declared on Monday that the northeast monsoon has withdrawn from south peninsular India, including regions such as Andhra Pradesh.
The department highlighted that the monsoon has officially ended in areas like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. This conclusion follows a period of negligible rainfall and the presence of dry winds from the north.
Forecasts from the department indicate that shallow fog is anticipated in parts of North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as Rayalaseema, from the 28th to the 29th of January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: Governor vs. Chief Minister
Kerala Legislator P V Anvar Resigns: A Political Shift
Kerala's Firm Stand: LDF's Promise to Protect Womanhood and Counter Central Policies
Submitted my resignation as MLA to Kerala Assembly Speaker, says Anvar.
Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined Trinamool Congress, resigns as Nilambur MLA.