Controversy Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project: Wasteful or Worthwhile?

BJP leader and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya has challenged the Karnataka government's decision to proceed with the Tunnel Road project, claiming it misuses taxpayers' funds.

Surya criticized the project's design and feasibility, arguing it fails to resolve Bengaluru's traffic woes and overlooked strategic urban planning like Metro expansions.

He emphasized prioritizing projects that align with Bengaluru's Master Plan 2031 and genuinely benefit residents, rather than efforts driven by real estate interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)