Left Menu

Controversy Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project: Wasteful or Worthwhile?

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya criticized the Karnataka government's Tunnel Road project, labeling it a taxpayer money waste due to fundamental design flaws. Surya argued that it misaligns with the city's master plan and could disrupt existing infrastructure and traffic management. He called for prioritizing genuine resident-serving initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:35 IST
Controversy Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project: Wasteful or Worthwhile?
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya has challenged the Karnataka government's decision to proceed with the Tunnel Road project, claiming it misuses taxpayers' funds.

Surya criticized the project's design and feasibility, arguing it fails to resolve Bengaluru's traffic woes and overlooked strategic urban planning like Metro expansions.

He emphasized prioritizing projects that align with Bengaluru's Master Plan 2031 and genuinely benefit residents, rather than efforts driven by real estate interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025