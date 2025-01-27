Dramatic Rescue Efforts as Delhi Building Collapses

A catastrophic building collapse near Oscar Public School in Delhi's Burari area has spurred an urgent rescue mission. A four-storey structure fell, trapping residents in the debris.

Delhi Fire Services have successfully rescued ten people, among them two girls aged fourteen and six, with all victims being rushed to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Authorities from various agencies, including police, fire, and disaster response teams, have converged on the site. Political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have mobilized party workers to assist in relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)