Dramatic Rescue Efforts as Delhi Building Collapses
A four-storey building collapsed near Oscar Public School in Burari, north Delhi. Ten individuals have been rescued, with operations led by Delhi Fire Services. Authorities, including police and disaster management, are on-site. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed local party members to assist in relief efforts.
A catastrophic building collapse near Oscar Public School in Delhi's Burari area has spurred an urgent rescue mission. A four-storey structure fell, trapping residents in the debris.
Delhi Fire Services have successfully rescued ten people, among them two girls aged fourteen and six, with all victims being rushed to nearby hospitals for medical care.
Authorities from various agencies, including police, fire, and disaster response teams, have converged on the site. Political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have mobilized party workers to assist in relief operations.
