India Takes Command: ISRO Leads Global Space-based Disaster Management

India has once again demonstrated its prowess in space-based disaster management. ISRO is set to lead the 'International Charter Space and Major Disasters' for six months, starting in April 2025. This move underscores India's commitment to leveraging space technology for global disaster management support.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO organized the 53rd meeting of the Charter in Hyderabad, featuring participation from major global space agencies. ISRO's involvement as a founder member positions India at the helm of disaster response initiatives on a global scale.

During this tenure, ISRO will coordinate global disaster response efforts, manage activation requests, strategize planning, and enhance capacity-building activities. This initiative will further solidify ISRO's role in international space-based disaster management frameworks.

