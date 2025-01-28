Tremors in Maine: Unexpected Quake Shakes New England

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the northern New England region on Monday morning, leaving residents from Maine to Pennsylvania feeling the tremors. Centred southeast of York Harbor, Maine, the quake prompted reactions from surprised locals who initially mistook the vibrations for explosions or heavy traffic.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake's presence at a depth of 13 km, with its effects noticeable across New England. Emergency management agencies reported no major damage or injuries, and residents were encouraged to report their experiences on the USGS website for further assessment.

Although earthquakes in New England are rare, such events are felt over a broader area than those occurring in the western United States. Historical records show that minor seismic activities have occurred in the region since colonial times, with occasional larger quakes, such as the 5.1 magnitude event in 2002 in upstate New York.

