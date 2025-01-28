Left Menu

Tremors in Maine: Unexpected Quake Shakes New England

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake near the Maine coast surprised residents across northern New England and even as far away as Pennsylvania. Despite widespread shaking, no major damage or injuries were reported. Authorities responded to minor confusion and urged residents to report their experience on the USGS website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scarborough | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:25 IST
Tremors in Maine: Unexpected Quake Shakes New England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the northern New England region on Monday morning, leaving residents from Maine to Pennsylvania feeling the tremors. Centred southeast of York Harbor, Maine, the quake prompted reactions from surprised locals who initially mistook the vibrations for explosions or heavy traffic.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake's presence at a depth of 13 km, with its effects noticeable across New England. Emergency management agencies reported no major damage or injuries, and residents were encouraged to report their experiences on the USGS website for further assessment.

Although earthquakes in New England are rare, such events are felt over a broader area than those occurring in the western United States. Historical records show that minor seismic activities have occurred in the region since colonial times, with occasional larger quakes, such as the 5.1 magnitude event in 2002 in upstate New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025