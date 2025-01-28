Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Burari Claims Two Lives
A newly constructed four-storey building in Delhi's Burari area collapsed, resulting in two fatalities. The building, which was near Oscar Public School, collapsed on Monday evening, prompting a rescue operation that has so far saved 12 individuals. Authorities are continuing efforts to find survivors within the debris.
Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in north Delhi's Burari area as a newly constructed four-storey building collapsed, claiming the lives of two individuals, according to police reports.
The building, located near Oscar Public School, crashed on Monday evening. Emergency services have managed to rescue 12 people so far, though fears remain that others might still be trapped.
The Delhi Police received the first alerts about the collapse at approximately 7 pm. The structure, which spread over a 200 square yards area, completed recently, is the subject of an ongoing rescue operation as efforts continue to locate any remaining survivors.

