Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Building Collapse in Delhi's Burari

A newly constructed four-storey building in north Delhi's Burari area collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two girls, aged 17 and 7. The incident triggered rescue operations involving multiple agencies, and an investigation is ongoing. Local government officials have pledged all possible assistance to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating building collapse occurred in the Burari area of north Delhi, leading to the untimely deaths of two young girls, aged 17 and 7, as confirmed by local police authorities on Tuesday.

The structure, newly built near Oscar Public School, came crashing down on Monday evening. Rescue efforts have so far saved 12 individuals, according to police reports.

An investigation has been launched, and local government figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, have committed to providing maximum support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

