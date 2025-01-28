Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Building Collapse in Delhi's Burari

A devastating building collapse occurred in the Burari area of north Delhi, leading to the untimely deaths of two young girls, aged 17 and 7, as confirmed by local police authorities on Tuesday.

The structure, newly built near Oscar Public School, came crashing down on Monday evening. Rescue efforts have so far saved 12 individuals, according to police reports.

An investigation has been launched, and local government figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, have committed to providing maximum support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)