Breakthrough: Two Fathers, One Mouse - Pioneering Steps in Regenerative Medicine
Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully created mice from two male parents, with some surviving to adulthood. The study overcomes previous challenges in same-sex mammalian reproduction by modifying imprinting genes, paving the way for advances in stem cell and regenerative medicine research.
Updated: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST
In a groundbreaking study, Chinese scientists have managed to create mice with two fathers, marking a significant milestone in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine.
Published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, this research offers a glimmer of hope for overcoming previous obstacles in same-sex reproduction among mammals.
By targeting imprinting genes, researchers have succeeded in extending the life span of bi-paternal mice, signaling potential advancements in the development of embryonic stem cells and cloned animals.
