Breakthrough: Two Fathers, One Mouse - Pioneering Steps in Regenerative Medicine

In a groundbreaking study, Chinese scientists have managed to create mice with two fathers, marking a significant milestone in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine.

Published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, this research offers a glimmer of hope for overcoming previous obstacles in same-sex reproduction among mammals.

By targeting imprinting genes, researchers have succeeded in extending the life span of bi-paternal mice, signaling potential advancements in the development of embryonic stem cells and cloned animals.

