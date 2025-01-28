Groundbreaking Genetic Engineering: Creating Mice with Two Male Parents

In a groundbreaking achievement in genetic engineering, Chinese scientists have successfully created laboratory mice from embryonic stem cells with two male parents. Although heralded as a significant advancement, the mice exhibited developmental abnormalities, raising crucial questions about the applications and ethical considerations of this research.

The study, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, experimented with manipulating a set of genes related to reproduction to form bipaternal offspring. Researchers highlighted the potential implications of this technique for preventing the extinction of endangered species and informing regenerative medicine, where damaged tissues or organs could be replaced more effectively.

Despite promising aspects, only 12% of the 1,081 embryos survived to birth, and very few reached adulthood, all with significant developmental defects. This research marks another development in the realm of bipaternal laboratory mice, contrasting earlier methods by employing genome editing on embryonic stem cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)