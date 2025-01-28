Left Menu

Groundbreaking Genetic Engineering: Creating Mice with Two Male Parents

Scientists in China have engineered embryonic stem cells to produce lab mice with two male parents. Though these mice reached adulthood with developmental issues, the method offers insights into mammalian genetic engineering. It could aid conservation of endangered species and advance regenerative medicine.

Updated: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking achievement in genetic engineering, Chinese scientists have successfully created laboratory mice from embryonic stem cells with two male parents. Although heralded as a significant advancement, the mice exhibited developmental abnormalities, raising crucial questions about the applications and ethical considerations of this research.

The study, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, experimented with manipulating a set of genes related to reproduction to form bipaternal offspring. Researchers highlighted the potential implications of this technique for preventing the extinction of endangered species and informing regenerative medicine, where damaged tissues or organs could be replaced more effectively.

Despite promising aspects, only 12% of the 1,081 embryos survived to birth, and very few reached adulthood, all with significant developmental defects. This research marks another development in the realm of bipaternal laboratory mice, contrasting earlier methods by employing genome editing on embryonic stem cells.

