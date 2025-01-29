WMO Advances Climateurope2 Project with Key Contribution on Quality Management in Climate Services

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has made a significant contribution to the Climateurope2 project, a Horizon Europe initiative, with the release of Deliverable 2.4. This deliverable underscores the essential role of the WMO Quality Management System (QMS) in ensuring the precision, reliability, and timeliness of climate services, which are vital for effective adaptation and mitigation strategies across sectors.

The WMO QMS is a foundational element for enhancing the quality of climate services. It supports the ongoing efforts to standardize and improve climate-related data and services across Europe and beyond. The importance of this contribution is emphasized by WMO guidelines and key technical publications, such as WMO Nos. 1221, 1238, 8, and 49, which provide clear frameworks for interoperability and quality assurance in climate services. However, there are still significant challenges, such as the complexity of protocols and the limited expertise in ISO/WMO standards, which often hinder full compliance across national and regional services.

To address these issues, the report advocates for the adoption of the FAIR principles—Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable—which are designed to enhance the transparency and reproducibility of climate data and services. Tools like WIGOS (WMO Integrated Global Observing System) and WIS 2.0 (WMO Information System) are central to this effort, enabling better tracking of data provenance and enhancing the overall accessibility and usability of climate information.

Several success stories from countries such as Serbia, Croatia, and the CARPATCLIM (Climate of the Carpathian Region) project illustrate how rigorous standardization, expert training, and improved governance can significantly amplify the impact of climate services. These examples demonstrate that when national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHSs) adopt these best practices, they improve both the quality and availability of climate data and services.

Key Recommendations for improving climate services through the WMO QMS include:

Training and Professional Development: Ongoing training for staff is critical to keeping up with emerging technologies, scientific advancements, and evolving WMO guidelines. This includes both technical and operational training in data analysis, meteorological modeling, and IT systems. Adoption of Best Practices: Regular updates to processes and protocols to reflect international standards, such as those set by ISO, as well as the latest best practices identified through collaboration with other meteorological organizations. Engagement with Users and Stakeholders: Continuous engagement with NMHSs, government agencies, researchers, and the private sector is necessary to understand their needs and integrate feedback into ongoing improvements. Regional and International Collaboration: Active participation in regional and international collaboration efforts organized by WMO, including regional associations and specialized centers, to stay updated on global best practices and emerging challenges in climate service delivery.

Climateurope2, which runs for four and a half years, builds on the success of its predecessor project and is dedicated to delivering equitable, quality-assured climate services that foster effective climate action across multiple sectors. Led by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, the project emphasizes the importance of standardization, metadata clarity, and certification to ensure that climate services remain reliable, transparent, and accessible to users. By integrating WMO’s expertise in quality management and international collaboration, Climateurope2 seeks to elevate climate services across Europe and beyond, supporting adaptation and mitigation strategies to address the ongoing challenges of climate change.

WMO’s involvement in this initiative highlights its pivotal role in supporting the integration of high-quality, standardized climate services, ultimately advancing global climate resilience and sustainable development.