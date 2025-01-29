Endangered Species: The Hidden Crisis in Genetic Diversity

A new study highlights a startling decline in genetic diversity across two-thirds of animal and plant populations, posing a significant threat to their survival as they struggle to adapt to environmental changes.

Published in Nature, the research analyzed 628 species from 1985 to 2019, revealing pronounced genetic losses in birds and mammals. Experts emphasize the importance of genetic variation in adapting to challenges such as disease and climate change shifts.

In conservation efforts, expanding the 'dating pool' by connecting isolated populations has proven effective. A successful example is the recovery of Florida panthers following the introduction of genetic diversity through translocated individuals from Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)