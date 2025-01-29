Left Menu

Endangered Species: The Hidden Crisis in Genetic Diversity

A recent study reveals a significant decline in genetic diversity among animal and plant populations, with two-thirds of species affected. This reduction in genetic variation threatens species' ability to adapt to environmental changes. Conservation efforts to reconnect isolated populations show promise in reversing the trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:53 IST
Endangered Species: The Hidden Crisis in Genetic Diversity
  • Country:
  • United States

A new study highlights a startling decline in genetic diversity across two-thirds of animal and plant populations, posing a significant threat to their survival as they struggle to adapt to environmental changes.

Published in Nature, the research analyzed 628 species from 1985 to 2019, revealing pronounced genetic losses in birds and mammals. Experts emphasize the importance of genetic variation in adapting to challenges such as disease and climate change shifts.

In conservation efforts, expanding the 'dating pool' by connecting isolated populations has proven effective. A successful example is the recovery of Florida panthers following the introduction of genetic diversity through translocated individuals from Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025