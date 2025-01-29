Left Menu

Microbial Marvels: Unveiling the Hidden Heroes in Atmospheric Cleaning

Researchers from Melbourne have discovered how microbes help reduce atmospheric carbon monoxide by absorbing substantial amounts, shedding light on the role of these tiny organisms in combating pollution and global warming. The study reveals the atomic-level process of CO consumption using the enzyme CO dehydrogenase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:42 IST
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Melbourne have identified the significant role microbes play in reducing atmospheric carbon monoxide levels, revealing their crucial contribution to environmental health. Each year, over two billion tonnes of CO are emitted globally, and through microbial activity, approximately 250 million tonnes are converted to safer levels.

The comprehensive study conducted by Monash University, and published in the esteemed journal Nature Chemical Biology, demystifies the atomic-level mechanisms by which microbes utilize carbon monoxide. They employ a specialized enzyme, CO dehydrogenase, which enables the extraction of energy from this toxic gas. Co-authors Ashleigh Kropp and Dr. David Gillett highlighted how this process inadvertently aids in atmospheric purification.

Professor Chris Greening emphasized the broader significance of microbes in the planet's ecosystem, underscoring their overlooked role. Despite their invisibility, these microorganisms ensure breathable air, produce half the oxygen we inhale, and detoxify pollutants. This discovery enhances our comprehension of microbial contributions to planetary health and climate regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

