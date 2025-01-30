Ganderbal's Water Warning: A Safe Drinking Concern

The authorities in the Kashmir region have issued a stern warning against the direct consumption of spring water in the Ganderbal district and rural areas of Srinagar.

This caution follows alarming findings from tests conducted on 37 water bodies, which revealed the presence of harmful bacteria.

The notice, released by the Jal Shakti department on Wednesday, emphasizes the need to boil any spring water before use, especially in light of 17 mysterious deaths reported in Rajouri district.

(With inputs from agencies.)