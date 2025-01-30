Left Menu

Ganderbal's Water Warning: A Safe Drinking Concern

Authorities in Kashmir have warned residents in Ganderbal district and rural Srinagar not to consume spring water directly after discovering harmful bacteria in 37 water bodies. The Jal Shakti department advises boiling the water if needed, following mysterious deaths in Rajouri district linked to contaminated water.

The authorities in the Kashmir region have issued a stern warning against the direct consumption of spring water in the Ganderbal district and rural areas of Srinagar.

This caution follows alarming findings from tests conducted on 37 water bodies, which revealed the presence of harmful bacteria.

The notice, released by the Jal Shakti department on Wednesday, emphasizes the need to boil any spring water before use, especially in light of 17 mysterious deaths reported in Rajouri district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

