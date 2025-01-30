Papua New Guinea Expands Cancer Treatment with New Brachytherapy Services

Papua New Guinea has taken a significant step forward in cancer care with the reintroduction of brachytherapy at Angau Memorial Hospital, bolstering its radiation medicine services. This milestone comes six months after the country’s only radiotherapy machine resumed operations following nearly a decade of inactivity, thanks to support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The development offers renewed hope to thousands of cancer patients nationwide.

Enhancing Cancer Treatment at Angau Memorial Hospital

Located in Lae, Papua New Guinea’s northern shipping hub, Angau Memorial Hospital is the country’s second-largest healthcare facility, serving a population of 675,000 in Morobe Province and acting as a referral hospital for 1.9 million people. Cancer remains a major public health challenge in Papua New Guinea, with over 12,000 new cases and more than 7,000 deaths recorded annually, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Breast, cervical, and oral cancers are among the most prevalent types affecting women in the country.

The introduction of brachytherapy marks a crucial improvement in cancer treatment. Brachytherapy, a form of internal radiotherapy, involves placing sealed radioactive sources inside or near tumors, delivering high doses of radiation directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The procedure is particularly effective for gynecological cancers, including cervical cancer, but can also be used to treat prostate, breast, and certain head and neck cancers, as well as soft tissue sarcomas and skin cancers.

First Patient Undergoes Brachytherapy

The newly installed brachytherapy equipment began operating in early 2025. The first patient, a woman diagnosed with cervical cancer, previously received external beam radiotherapy and is now undergoing brachytherapy to enhance her treatment outcome.

“Brachytherapy represents a significant advancement in our cervical cancer treatment capabilities, offering more precise and localized therapy options to improve patient outcomes,” said Athula Kumara, a medical physics expert at Angau Memorial Hospital.

IAEA’s Role in Restoring Radiotherapy Services

The re-establishment of radiotherapy services at Angau follows years of hardship for cancer patients. Radiotherapy services were discontinued in 2016, leaving many patients with limited options for treatment. While some sought care abroad, such as in Manila, the financial burden made this option unattainable for most.

In 2023, an imPACT review conducted by the IAEA, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and IARC, underscored the urgent need to restore radiotherapy services in Papua New Guinea. Through its technical cooperation and human health programs, the IAEA played a pivotal role by assisting with the replacement of the radiotherapy machine’s radioactive source and advising on the procurement of the new brachytherapy unit.

Radiotherapy services resumed in mid-August 2024, and since then, Angau has been treating an average of 50 patients per month, with hundreds more registered for treatment. “Treatment has been very successful, and we have seen many patients recover significantly after undergoing therapy,” Kumara noted.

Building Capacity: Training Medical Physicists

A key prerequisite for the successful implementation of advanced radiation medicine services has been the training of medical physicists. These highly specialized professionals ensure the optimal performance of radiotherapy equipment and uphold safety standards in treatment procedures.

“Their expertise enables precise dosimetry, treatment planning, and dose delivery while ensuring that equipment and clinical processes meet international standards for effective patient care,” explained Daniel Berger, a medical physicist from the IAEA’s Division of Human Health who has been involved in technical missions to build local capacity.

Medical physicists also play a critical role in guiding infrastructure improvements and collaborating with regulatory authorities to license and deploy nuclear and radiation medicine equipment. “Their work ensures that radiotherapy services can meet the growing demand for cancer care, ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes and advance healthcare standards,” Berger added.

Challenges and Future Goals

Despite these advancements, challenges remain in ensuring early cancer diagnosis and timely treatment. According to Kumara, many patients arrive at the hospital with advanced-stage cancer, significantly reducing their chances of successful treatment.

“Patients often come in at very late stages of their cancer, with extensive masses. By the time they seek treatment, the cancer has already spread, making it more difficult to achieve optimal outcomes,” he explained. “One of our key goals moving forward is to increase awareness, particularly in remote areas where access to healthcare is limited.”

Cervical cancer remains a pressing health issue worldwide. In 2022, approximately 660,000 new cases were recorded, with 350,000 deaths—94% of which occurred in low- and middle-income countries. This disparity is largely due to unequal access to human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, screening, and treatment services.

January is globally recognized as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of HPV vaccination and early detection through screening. Awareness campaigns and improved access to preventative healthcare can play a vital role in reducing the burden of cervical cancer in Papua New Guinea and beyond.

Global and National Efforts to Expand Cancer Care

Radiotherapy is one of the three main pillars of cancer treatment, alongside surgery and chemotherapy. In 2022, the IAEA launched the Rays of Hope initiative to support countries in expanding access to radiotherapy services. Since joining the IAEA as a Member State in 2012, Papua New Guinea has received extensive support in strengthening radiation safety, managing radiation sources for medical use, and building capacity for comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment.

As Papua New Guinea continues its efforts to improve cancer care, the expansion of brachytherapy at Angau Memorial Hospital represents a significant milestone in the country’s healthcare system. By increasing access to advanced cancer treatments and training specialized medical professionals, the nation moves closer to providing life-saving care to its most vulnerable populations.