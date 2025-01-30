Indigenous Filipinos Secure Carbon Credit Deal to Safeguard Forests

Indigenous communities in the Philippines' Palawan region have struck a significant carbon credit deal to address deforestation. The partnership involves Conservation International and aims to quantify carbon capture in the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape.

Despite the region's protected status, Indigenous Filipinos face threats from illegal logging and mining. The new agreement marks the country's first-ever Indigenous-led carbon project and aims to set a standard for similar initiatives.

While challenges persist in formalizing carbon trading systems in the Philippines, the project exemplifies a community-led model for sustainable conservation, providing hope for long-term environmental and economic benefits for Indigenous peoples.

