Indian Astronaut Shukla Set for Historic Space Journey

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to be the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in a joint effort between NASA and ISRO. He plans to take items representing India and perform yoga in space as part of the 14-day mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:09 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing for a groundbreaking journey as he becomes the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Slated for no earlier than spring 2025, this venture is a significant collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In a display of national pride, Shukla plans to take culturally significant items from India and capture the experience for his fellow countrymen, enabling them to witness the adventure through his eyes. His mission is not merely personal; he views it as a collective journey for 1.4 billion Indians.

The private mission will last 14 days and includes opportunities for science, outreach, and commercial activities. Shukla, who aims to perform yoga in orbit, is also set to gain vital experience for India's Gaganyaan mission, showcasing a deep commitment to sharing and highlighting India's contributions to space exploration.

