New Zealand's Bold Climate Commitment: Aiming for a 55% Emission Cut by 2035

In a significant move to combat climate change, New Zealand announced on Thursday its commitment to reduce emissions by 51% to 55% by 2035 compared to 2005 levels.

This pledge, reinforced by Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, aligns with the nation's obligations under the Paris Agreement to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Amidst calls for greater ambition, the Climate Commission highlighted that New Zealand's current targets might not suffice, especially when compared to initiatives from other countries aiming to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)