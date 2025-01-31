India’s Climate Resilience: Initiatives and Innovations
President Droupadi Murmu announced several government initiatives aimed at combating climate change, including launching climate-resilient crop varieties and river interlinking projects. The government also initiated Mission Mausam and the BioE3 Policy to support farmers and encourage bio-manufacturing, enhancing the bioeconomy and promoting environmental sustainability.
President Droupadi Murmu has unveiled a series of government measures to address climate change, focusing on the release of climate-resilient crops and new river interlinking projects to support water-scarce regions.
With 109 bio-fortified and high-yielding crop varieties introduced in the last six months, the initiative seeks to aid Indian farmers.
Projects like Mission Mausam and the Ken-Betwa Link reflect the government's vision to create a climate-smart nation and stimulate the bioeconomy through the newly introduced BioE3 Policy.
