India’s Climate Resilience: Initiatives and Innovations

President Droupadi Murmu has unveiled a series of government measures to address climate change, focusing on the release of climate-resilient crops and new river interlinking projects to support water-scarce regions.

With 109 bio-fortified and high-yielding crop varieties introduced in the last six months, the initiative seeks to aid Indian farmers.

Projects like Mission Mausam and the Ken-Betwa Link reflect the government's vision to create a climate-smart nation and stimulate the bioeconomy through the newly introduced BioE3 Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)