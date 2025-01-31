Left Menu

Transforming Urban India: Housing, Transit, and Infrastructure Milestones

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights progress under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and AMRUT. With 1.18 crore houses sanctioned and urban transit systems expanding across India, significant advancements are seen in housing, transport, and infrastructure, reflecting substantial environmental, cost, and time efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:29 IST
The Economic Survey 2024-25 details significant progress under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), with 1.18 crore houses sanctioned, 1.14 crore grounded, and over 89 lakh completed. The initiative, launched in 2015, aims to provide permanent urban housing, and its new phase, PMAY-U 2.0, targets an additional one crore households by 2025.

Additionally, urban infrastructure developments are notable, with metro and rapid rail systems operational or under construction in 29 cities. As of January 2025, 62.7 kilometers have been added in the current fiscal year, boosting daily ridership to 10.2 million and reducing emissions and costs substantially.

Furthermore, the AMRUT scheme continues improving water management and urban spaces, with coverage expanded and thousands of projects underway. The Smart Cities Mission and Real Estate Regulatory Authority report significant project completions and complaint resolutions, underpinning the growth of sustainable urban living.

