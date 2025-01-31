Infrastructure Investment Surge: A Roadmap to Sustained Growth

The Economic Survey 2024-25, unveiled in Parliament, underscores the critical necessity of ramping up infrastructure investment in India to sustain a high growth trajectory over the next two decades. It highlights election-related constraints and heavy monsoon impacts, which have temporarily affected infrastructure spending progress.

The survey reveals that despite these challenges, capital expenditure in infrastructure sectors gained momentum between July and November, with ministries utilizing around 60 percent of the budgeted capex. However, it stresses the importance of accelerating private sector participation and exploring new financing avenues.

To achieve disaster-resilient urbanization and robust rural connectivity, the survey advocates for strengthening public-private partnerships and sector-specific strategies. It also emphasizes enhancing digital infrastructure with nationwide 5G rollout, and improving air and rail connectivity to boost the overall infrastructure landscape in the country.

