Powerful Quake Shakes Indonesia's Aceh: No Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday, as reported by the country's geophysics agency via social media platform X.

The quake, which hit at a depth of 29 kilometers, fortunately, does not pose a tsunami risk, according to the agency's statement.

Updates on the situation were promptly shared with the public, ensuring awareness and preparedness within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)