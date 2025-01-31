Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Indonesia's Aceh: No Tsunami Warning

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday. The quake occurred at a depth of 29 kilometers and poses no tsunami threat, according to the country's geophysics agency. The incident was shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:01 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Indonesia's Aceh: No Tsunami Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday, as reported by the country's geophysics agency via social media platform X.

The quake, which hit at a depth of 29 kilometers, fortunately, does not pose a tsunami risk, according to the agency's statement.

Updates on the situation were promptly shared with the public, ensuring awareness and preparedness within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025