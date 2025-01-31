Powerful Quake Shakes Indonesia's Aceh: No Tsunami Warning
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday. The quake occurred at a depth of 29 kilometers and poses no tsunami threat, according to the country's geophysics agency. The incident was shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday, as reported by the country's geophysics agency via social media platform X.
The quake, which hit at a depth of 29 kilometers, fortunately, does not pose a tsunami risk, according to the agency's statement.
Updates on the situation were promptly shared with the public, ensuring awareness and preparedness within the region.
