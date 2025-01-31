Left Menu

India's Tigers Roar Back: A 30% Increase in Habitat Occupancy

A new study reveals a 30% increase in tiger territory in India over the last two decades. Despite thriving in protected areas, tigers are also found in regions with humans where war and poverty are minimal. The research highlights 'land sparing' and 'land sharing' strategies for large carnivore recovery.

The territory occupied by tigers in India has expanded by a remarkable 30 percent over the past twenty years, according to a recent study published in the journal Science. This research was conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in New Delhi.

The study highlights that while tigers thrive in highly protected, prey-rich areas free from human encroachment, they are also present in regions cohabited by humans, especially where conditions of war, poverty, and land-use changes are less pronounced. The authors note that India's tigers now occupy approximately 1,38,200 square kilometers, making it the largest tiger habitation globally.

This increase, at a rate of 2,929 square kilometers per year, offers optimism for megafauna recovery in the Global South. Researchers emphasize the importance of balancing 'land sparing'—keeping core areas free of human habitation—and 'land sharing'—allowing people to coexist with wildlife, to ensure the continued recovery and preservation of India's tiger population.

