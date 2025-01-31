India Achieves Breakthrough in Large Area Additive Manufacturing System at IIT Hyderabad

A groundbreaking achievement has been made at the DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Hyderabad in the field of Large Area Additive Manufacturing (LAAM). This collaborative effort between IIT Hyderabad, DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, and various industry partners marks a major milestone in the development and advancement of additive manufacturing technologies in India.

The LAAM System, which has been indigenously designed, is based on advanced Powder-based Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology. This system has been primarily developed for the fabrication of complex rocket components, furthering India’s capabilities in the defense and aerospace sectors. The system's notable feature is its large build volume of 1m x 1m x 3m, making it one of the largest metal additive manufacturing machines ever created in India.

The LAAM process employs cutting-edge Laser and Blown-Powder-based Direct Energy Deposition technology, which enables the precise fabrication of large metal parts. The system incorporates dual heads, which not only enhances thermal balancing during manufacturing but also improves the speed and efficiency of the additive manufacturing process. This feature is particularly beneficial when it comes to large-scale production of intricate parts needed for defense and aerospace applications.

A significant breakthrough was achieved when a component, one meter in height, was successfully fabricated using this advanced system. This achievement solidifies the LAAM System's capability to produce large-sized components, a critical development in the field of additive manufacturing.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, congratulated the DIA-CoE team at IIT Hyderabad for the design, development, and successful demonstration of the LAAM System. He emphasized that this innovative leap in manufacturing will pave the way for the large-scale production of metal parts, enabling further growth and innovation in India’s additive manufacturing industry.

The successful demonstration of the LAAM System marks a significant step forward in the nation’s defense capabilities, with the potential for major advancements in other sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and heavy engineering. As the industry moves toward larger-scale production, the technology holds promise for revolutionizing manufacturing processes and enhancing India’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing technologies.

This achievement also highlights the strong partnership between academia, industry, and defense organizations in driving technological innovation in India. The efforts put forth by IIT Hyderabad, DRDO, and their industry partners are expected to lead to further breakthroughs, expanding the horizons of additive manufacturing in India and setting the stage for a new era of high-performance, large-scale metal production.