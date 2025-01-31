Left Menu

Developed Nations' Climate Funding Shortfall Sparks Tensions

India warns that a lack of climate funding from developed countries may force Global South nations to revise their climate targets. The 2024 UN climate conference's financial package offers little hope. Domestic resources might be crucial for India's climate actions, impacting sustainable development goals and international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:25 IST
Developed Nations' Climate Funding Shortfall Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has raised concerns over insufficient climate funding from developed countries, suggesting that it may prompt developing nations to adjust their climate goals. The 2024 UN climate summit's financial package is seen as inadequate, leading to worries over the implications for sustainable development and international cooperation.

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in the Indian Parliament, highlighted that the lack of adequate financial support could lead to a reassessment of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for the 2031-2035 period. India's Chief Economic Advisor stressed the importance of domestic resources in addressing climate challenges amid stagnant international support.

Hisham Mundol from the Environmental Defense Fund expressed that richer nations, responsible for most historical emissions, should shoulder the bulk of climate-related costs. With global warming already at 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, meeting the Paris Agreement goals requires urgent comprehensive action, yet current policies fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025