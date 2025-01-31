Left Menu

Blueprint for a Sustainable Urban Future: India's Path to Eco-friendly Cities

India's urban development faces critical challenges, contributing significantly to GDP while also being a major source of carbon emissions. Recommendations focus on guided urban growth, climate resilience, and infrastructure improvement. The proposed 'National Urban Transformation Blueprint' aims for sustainable urban progress, balancing economic power and environmental responsibility.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:09 IST
  • India

As India gears up for the Union Budget presentation, stakeholders stress the need to prioritize sustainable urban development. The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights initiatives like the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework and DataSmart Cities strategy to enhance urban infrastructure.

With cities contributing 60% to GDP, yet accounting for 70% of carbon emissions, advisor Karuna Gopal emphasizes the crucial role cities play. Approximately 60 million urban dwellers must be effectively managed for India's growth. The Finance Ministry is encouraged to consider the 'National Urban Transformation Blueprint'.

Furthermore, funding is necessary for basic urban infrastructure in smaller cities and to attract skilled professionals to urban planning. As India continues to develop its urban landscape, the government hopes to align with international green standards and achieve a net-zero trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

