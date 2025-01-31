Geo-Tagging App Boosts Transparency in Jharkhand's Housing Scheme
The Jharkhand government launched an app to improve transparency in its housing scheme, Abua Awas. The app allows beneficiaries to geo-tag their homes under construction, ensuring funds are released based on verified construction milestones. This initiative aims to prevent irregularities and ensure timely payments.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government has unveiled a new geo-tagging app to reinforce transparency within its housing initiative, 'Abua Awas'. This app empowers beneficiaries to geo-tag their homes, offering real-time construction progress updates.
According to Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, the app is designed to prevent irregularities in payment disbursements. The technology ensures that funds are allocated only upon completion of designated construction stages.
Each beneficiary is eligible for financial support of Rs 2 lakh provided in four instalments. By verifying the construction stages via the app, payments are securely linked to these stages for better management and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
