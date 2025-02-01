Left Menu

Inferno in the Creek: Swift Response Averts Disaster

A boat caught fire near Gaimukh creek in Thane, Maharashtra. Thanks to the quick response by fire brigade and disaster management teams, the blaze was controlled within an hour. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential disaster was averted on Saturday when a boat caught fire near Gaimukh creek in Thane city, Maharashtra.

The blaze, which began at approximately 11:41 a.m., prompted a rapid response from the local fire brigade and disaster management teams. Two vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and fire personnel managed to extinguish the flames by 1:00 p.m., according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the disaster management cell.

No injuries were reported, yet the cause of the fire is still under investigation as officials work to uncover what sparked the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

