Inferno in the Creek: Swift Response Averts Disaster

A potential disaster was averted on Saturday when a boat caught fire near Gaimukh creek in Thane city, Maharashtra.

The blaze, which began at approximately 11:41 a.m., prompted a rapid response from the local fire brigade and disaster management teams. Two vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and fire personnel managed to extinguish the flames by 1:00 p.m., according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the disaster management cell.

No injuries were reported, yet the cause of the fire is still under investigation as officials work to uncover what sparked the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)