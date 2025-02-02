Trump Administration Seeks to Expand Detention Capacity
The Trump administration plans to relax detention standards to involve more U.S. jails and increase bed space for detaining immigrants illegally present in the U.S. This initiative aims to use state-level standards and minimize facility inspections, as disclosed by border czar Tom Homan.
The Trump administration is seeking to expand its detention capabilities by relaxing existing standards, as confirmed by border czar Tom Homan during a recent event in Washington.
Homan addressed the National Sheriffs' Association, stating the government aims to use state-level standards for jails detaining immigrants, reducing reliance on more stringent ICE guidelines.
This strategy includes lowering the frequency of inspections to enable more facilities to accommodate the rising number of detainees, reflecting a significant shift in U.S. immigration detention policy.
