Queensland Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Major Flooding

One person has died and thousands are urged to move to higher ground as heavy flooding strikes Australia's north Queensland. Major flooding impacts Hinchinbrook Shire and Townsville. The regional emergency cites heavy rain from a low-pressure system as the cause, with severe weather expected to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 07:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fatality has occurred in Australia's north Queensland as severe flooding prompts authorities to urge thousands to seek higher ground. The torrential weather has caused significant disruption in Hinchinbrook Shire and Townsville.

The flooding event has been attributed to a low-pressure system bringing tropical moisture, with rain totals potentially reaching up to 300 mm (11.8 inches) within a day. This situation echoes past severe weather episodes in the region, notably in 2019.

The weather forecaster indicates the potential for further heavy rain and damaging winds, extending into the following week, subject to atmospheric developments. Residents in at-risk areas have been advised to prepare evacuation kits as safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

