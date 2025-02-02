Queensland Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Major Flooding

A tragic fatality has occurred in Australia's north Queensland as severe flooding prompts authorities to urge thousands to seek higher ground. The torrential weather has caused significant disruption in Hinchinbrook Shire and Townsville.

The flooding event has been attributed to a low-pressure system bringing tropical moisture, with rain totals potentially reaching up to 300 mm (11.8 inches) within a day. This situation echoes past severe weather episodes in the region, notably in 2019.

The weather forecaster indicates the potential for further heavy rain and damaging winds, extending into the following week, subject to atmospheric developments. Residents in at-risk areas have been advised to prepare evacuation kits as safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)