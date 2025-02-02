Mild Earthquake Jolts Bikaner: No Casualties Reported

A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale shook Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Sunday afternoon, causing concern among residents but resulting in no reported casualties or property damage.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the tremor's timing at 12.58 pm, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers beneath the ground near Bikaner. Despite the intensity, officials assured that no destruction had taken place.

This tremor added to the region's seismic activity, though experts have expressed relief that it did not lead to any significant impact on human life or infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)