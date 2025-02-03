Left Menu

Harnessing AI and IoT: Revolutionizing Water Resource Management

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced that the ministry will utilize AI and IoT to manage water resources better, particularly in drought-prone areas. The initiative includes AI-Enabled Irrigation Scheduling, Remote Sensing, Automated Smart Irrigation Systems, and predictive models to ensure efficient water distribution and reduction of wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:03 IST
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil declared on Monday that his ministry is set to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance water resource management in drought-prone areas.

The ministry's planned initiatives include AI-Enabled Irrigation Scheduling, Remote Sensing, Automated Smart Irrigation, Predictive Maintenance, and Decision Support Systems, all tailored to improve water management and rainwater harvesting efforts.

In addition to these technological advancements, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is also offering technical and financial support under various schemes, promoting AI, IoT, and micro-irrigation technologies at the farmer level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

