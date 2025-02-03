Harnessing AI and IoT: Revolutionizing Water Resource Management

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil declared on Monday that his ministry is set to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance water resource management in drought-prone areas.

The ministry's planned initiatives include AI-Enabled Irrigation Scheduling, Remote Sensing, Automated Smart Irrigation, Predictive Maintenance, and Decision Support Systems, all tailored to improve water management and rainwater harvesting efforts.

In addition to these technological advancements, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is also offering technical and financial support under various schemes, promoting AI, IoT, and micro-irrigation technologies at the farmer level.

(With inputs from agencies.)