Left Menu

Snowfall Paints Himachal's Higher Reaches White

Heavy snowfall hit North Portal of Atal Tunnel and surrounding higher reaches, making roads slippery and reducing visibility. The Met office predicts more snow and rain in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and other regions due to a western disturbance over Afghanistan and Iran. Rainfall is widely anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:25 IST
Snowfall Paints Himachal's Higher Reaches White
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh wave of snowfall blanketed the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and other high-altitude areas, according to the local Met office as reported on Tuesday morning.

The Lahaul and Spiti Police have warned motorists against travel as the snow makes roads slippery and impedes visibility. In Kalpa, Kinnaur district, 0.2 cm of snow was recorded.

A western disturbance, currently positioned over west Afghanistan and parts of Iran, is forecasted to move east-northeast in the coming days. Consequently, light snowfall is expected in various regions, with moderate snowfall likely in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and upper areas of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025