Snowfall Paints Himachal's Higher Reaches White
Heavy snowfall hit North Portal of Atal Tunnel and surrounding higher reaches, making roads slippery and reducing visibility. The Met office predicts more snow and rain in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and other regions due to a western disturbance over Afghanistan and Iran. Rainfall is widely anticipated.
- Country:
- India
A fresh wave of snowfall blanketed the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and other high-altitude areas, according to the local Met office as reported on Tuesday morning.
The Lahaul and Spiti Police have warned motorists against travel as the snow makes roads slippery and impedes visibility. In Kalpa, Kinnaur district, 0.2 cm of snow was recorded.
A western disturbance, currently positioned over west Afghanistan and parts of Iran, is forecasted to move east-northeast in the coming days. Consequently, light snowfall is expected in various regions, with moderate snowfall likely in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and upper areas of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Welfare Board Relocates for Improved Worker Support
Foundation Stone Laid for Model Resilient Village in Himachal Pradesh: A Milestone in Disaster Recovery and Rural Development
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave and Snow
Transforming Education: Himachal Pradesh Governor Highlights NEP's Potential
Retired Official Falls Victim to Rs 82 Lakh Cyber Fraud in Himachal Pradesh