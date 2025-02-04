Snowfall Paints Himachal's Higher Reaches White

A fresh wave of snowfall blanketed the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and other high-altitude areas, according to the local Met office as reported on Tuesday morning.

The Lahaul and Spiti Police have warned motorists against travel as the snow makes roads slippery and impedes visibility. In Kalpa, Kinnaur district, 0.2 cm of snow was recorded.

A western disturbance, currently positioned over west Afghanistan and parts of Iran, is forecasted to move east-northeast in the coming days. Consequently, light snowfall is expected in various regions, with moderate snowfall likely in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and upper areas of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)