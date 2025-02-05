Powerful Earthquake Jolts Guatemala

A significant earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Guatemala, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), adding to the intensity of the tremor felt across the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the scope of damage and any casualties, while residents are urged to remain cautious as aftershocks may follow.

