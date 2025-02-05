Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Guatemala

A significant 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Guatemala, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers. Further details about the impact and any potential casualties are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A significant earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Guatemala, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), adding to the intensity of the tremor felt across the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the scope of damage and any casualties, while residents are urged to remain cautious as aftershocks may follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

