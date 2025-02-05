Maharashtra's Housing Boom: Eight Lakh Homes in Five Years

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled an ambitious plan for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to build eight lakh homes across the state within the next five years.

The announcement was made at a housing lottery event for 2,147 homes and 117 plots in the Konkan division, showcasing the growing public trust in MHADA's transparent lottery system. More than 31,000 applicants vied for homes in this latest lottery, underscoring the demand.

Shinde emphasized the significance of cluster development projects to create well-organized urban areas, noting upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies for such projects in Thane. Additionally, the new housing policy will address the needs of workers like textile mill laborers and Mumbai's dabbawalas by providing them with affordable housing options.

(With inputs from agencies.)