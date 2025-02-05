Maharashtra's Housing Boom: Eight Lakh Homes in Five Years
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced plans for MHADA to construct eight lakh houses in Maharashtra over five years. The announcement, made during a housing lottery event, highlighted increased trust in MHADA due to transparent lotteries and emphasized the importance of cluster development projects in urban planning.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled an ambitious plan for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to build eight lakh homes across the state within the next five years.
The announcement was made at a housing lottery event for 2,147 homes and 117 plots in the Konkan division, showcasing the growing public trust in MHADA's transparent lottery system. More than 31,000 applicants vied for homes in this latest lottery, underscoring the demand.
Shinde emphasized the significance of cluster development projects to create well-organized urban areas, noting upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies for such projects in Thane. Additionally, the new housing policy will address the needs of workers like textile mill laborers and Mumbai's dabbawalas by providing them with affordable housing options.
