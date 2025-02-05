Left Menu

Innovative Elephant Radio Collar Launched in Karnataka to Combat Human-Elephant Conflict

Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre unveiled the K P Tracker, a locally developed GSM-based radio collar, to address human-elephant conflicts. These cost-effective, eco-friendly collars, initially focused on elephants, aim to reduce dependency on foreign imports, decrease costs, and enhance data security by storing information on local servers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:18 IST
Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has launched the K P Tracker, an indigenous GSM-based radio collar aimed at mitigating human-elephant conflicts. Developed by the Forest Department in conjunction with Infiction Labs Pvt Ltd, the tracker is a cost-effective solution designed using local, environmentally friendly materials.

Minister Khandre highlighted the increasing human-elephant conflicts due to a growing elephant population that numbers 6,395 in Karnataka. By fitting female elephants, which generally lead herds, with these collars, locals will receive timely alerts on elephant movements, promising to alleviate the long-standing issue.

The initiative marks a significant shift from previously imported collars, notably reducing costs from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh per unit. Additionally, the lighter design and enhanced data security measures ensure safer operations and retain sensitive data within local servers, reducing foreign dependency.

