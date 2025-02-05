Cheetahs Roam Wild Again: Milestone at Kuno National Park

In a significant milestone for wildlife conservation, five more cheetahs were released from enclosures into the forest at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. This brings the total number of cheetahs in the wild to seven out of the park's 26.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav officiated the release of female cheetahs Dheera and Asha, along with Asha's three cubs. This event underscores the success of the Cheetah Project, as the species continues to expand its presence in the region.

The initiative follows the introduction of eight Namibian cheetahs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, representing the first intercontinental translocation after the animal's extinction in India due to hunting and habitat loss. With 14 cubs now among the population, the project marks a hopeful chapter in India's ecological restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)