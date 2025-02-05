India's Nuclear Energy Mission to Transform Energy Landscape, Propel Economic Growth

In a groundbreaking announcement, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh declared that the "Nuclear Mission" introduced in the Union Budget 2025-26 will mark a transformative shift in India's energy sector, positioning nuclear power as a major contributor to the nation's energy security and self-reliance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who serves as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and various other key portfolios, highlighted the government's ambitious roadmap for nuclear energy. This initiative is poised to redefine India's energy landscape by accelerating the growth of nuclear power, fostering private sector participation, and advancing indigenous technological innovation.

A New Era for Nuclear Energy in India

The 2025-26 Union Budget has unveiled a strategic allocation of ₹20,000 crore for research and development in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), setting a target of commissioning at least five indigenously designed operational SMRs by 2033. This move is aligned with India's broader vision to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, significantly contributing to the nation’s commitment to sustainable and clean energy.

Currently, India's nuclear power generation stands at 8,180 MW, with a plan to scale up to 22,480 MW by 2031-32. Ten reactors are under construction across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, and plans are underway for ten additional reactors. A major highlight includes the 6 x 1208 MW nuclear power plant at Kovvada, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the United States, further cementing India's role as a global leader in nuclear technology.

Historic Policy Shift: Private Sector Participation in Nuclear Energy

In a historic decision, the government has opened up the nuclear energy sector to private players, breaking decades of operational secrecy. Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that this move mirrors the successful transformation witnessed in India's space sector following private-sector integration. This step is expected to drive innovation, attract investments, and accelerate the development of advanced nuclear technologies, aligning with Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Energy Security and Sustainability: Reducing Dependence on Fossil Fuels

Highlighting India's dependence on imported petroleum, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the critical role of nuclear energy in reducing reliance on fossil fuels. He reiterated the government’s commitment to clean energy solutions and its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy generation by 2030, in line with India's COP26 pledge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

A significant milestone in India's nuclear progress was achieved on September 19, 2024, when the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project’s Unit-7 (RAPP-7) reached criticality, signifying the start of a controlled fission chain reaction. This development highlights India’s increasing nuclear capabilities and commitment to energy security.

Biotechnology Revolution: BIOe3 Policy to Drive Innovation

Beyond nuclear energy, Dr. Jitendra Singh introduced the BIOe3 Policy, India’s first initiative aimed at fostering a biotechnology-driven industrial revolution. This policy promotes advancements in bio-manufacturing, bio-foundries, and circular economy models, reinforcing India’s "Wealth from Waste" strategy. The initiative will boost economic growth, create jobs, and support environmental sustainability.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has been established to support biotech startups and facilitate collaborations with the Department of Biotechnology. India’s recent biotech breakthroughs include the development of its first antibiotic, Nafithromycin, and the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine.

Economic Impact: Tax Relief and Growth Acceleration

In addition to energy reforms, Dr. Jitendra Singh welcomed the budget’s tax relief on income up to ₹12 lakh, calling it a step that will benefit a large segment of the population while having a multiplier effect on the economy. This measure is expected to enhance disposable income, boost consumption, and stimulate economic activity across various sectors.

Conclusion: India’s Vision for a Nuclear-Powered Future

Summing up the significance of the Union Budget 2025-26, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat will drive India toward energy security and technological advancement. By leveraging nuclear power as a sustainable, scalable, and secure energy source, India is set to become a global leader in advanced nuclear technology by 2047. This policy shift not only strengthens India's energy independence but also aligns with its broader economic and environmental goals, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.