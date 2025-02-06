Left Menu

Mystery of the Majestic Cats: Unraveling the Deaths of Three Tigers in Kerala

The Kerala Forest Department has launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of three tigers found in Kurichyad and Vythiri forest areas. An eight-member team, led by Chief Conservator K S Deepa, is tasked with determining the cause while exploring potential foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:27 IST
Mystery of the Majestic Cats: Unraveling the Deaths of Three Tigers in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Forest Department initiated a probe into the mysterious demise of three tigers found in separate locations in the hill district. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances behind their deaths, discovered by both forest officials and local workers.

With two tigers found in Kurichyad forest and another in a Vythiri coffee plantation, concerns have arisen over possible foul play. The Forest Minister, A K Saseendran, has commissioned an eight-member team, spearheaded by K S Deepa, to lead the inquiry.

The investigative team will scrutinize all facets of the incident, including potential causes and any indications of intentional harm. This initiative follows the recent tragic death of a tribal woman, killed by a tiger in the area. Conclusions from the investigation are expected within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025