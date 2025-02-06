Mystery of the Majestic Cats: Unraveling the Deaths of Three Tigers in Kerala

The Kerala Forest Department initiated a probe into the mysterious demise of three tigers found in separate locations in the hill district. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances behind their deaths, discovered by both forest officials and local workers.

With two tigers found in Kurichyad forest and another in a Vythiri coffee plantation, concerns have arisen over possible foul play. The Forest Minister, A K Saseendran, has commissioned an eight-member team, spearheaded by K S Deepa, to lead the inquiry.

The investigative team will scrutinize all facets of the incident, including potential causes and any indications of intentional harm. This initiative follows the recent tragic death of a tribal woman, killed by a tiger in the area. Conclusions from the investigation are expected within a month.

