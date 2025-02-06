Mystery of the Majestic Cats: Unraveling the Deaths of Three Tigers in Kerala
The Kerala Forest Department has launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of three tigers found in Kurichyad and Vythiri forest areas. An eight-member team, led by Chief Conservator K S Deepa, is tasked with determining the cause while exploring potential foul play.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Forest Department initiated a probe into the mysterious demise of three tigers found in separate locations in the hill district. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances behind their deaths, discovered by both forest officials and local workers.
With two tigers found in Kurichyad forest and another in a Vythiri coffee plantation, concerns have arisen over possible foul play. The Forest Minister, A K Saseendran, has commissioned an eight-member team, spearheaded by K S Deepa, to lead the inquiry.
The investigative team will scrutinize all facets of the incident, including potential causes and any indications of intentional harm. This initiative follows the recent tragic death of a tribal woman, killed by a tiger in the area. Conclusions from the investigation are expected within a month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- forest
- department
- tigers
- deaths
- investigation
- Kurichyad
- Vythiri
- conservation
- mystery
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Badhaal Village: Mass Deaths Lead to Prohibitory Orders
Prince Harry Demands Investigation into Murdoch's Media Scandal
PTI Leaders Face Arrest Warrants Amid May 9 Protests Investigation
Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid Amidst Investigation
Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation as New Bridge Connects Rajouri