Rising Blackbuck Numbers Highlight Conservation Success in Odisha's Ganjam

In a conservation triumph, the blackbuck population in Odisha's Ganjam district has surged to 8,789, as reported by local authorities. This increase, documented during a biannual census on January 29, demonstrates a significant rise from previous years.

Contributing to this success are dedicated efforts by local communities and forest staff. Known locally as 'Krushnasar Murga', these animals are protected rigorously, which has led to their flourishing numbers. Efforts to restore their presence in the Puri district have begun by translocating some to manage overcrowding in Ganjam.

Despite being listed as a vulnerable species, the rising blackbuck population in Ganjam is a testament to effective conservation strategies, offering a glimmer of hope in wildlife preservation.

