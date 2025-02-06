Left Menu

Rising Blackbuck Numbers Highlight Conservation Success in Odisha's Ganjam

The blackbuck population in Odisha's Ganjam district has risen to 8,789, reflecting successful conservation efforts. Local communities and forest officials play crucial roles in protection. Blackbucks are being translocated to the Puri district to manage overcrowding. The species remains vulnerable despite local success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a conservation triumph, the blackbuck population in Odisha's Ganjam district has surged to 8,789, as reported by local authorities. This increase, documented during a biannual census on January 29, demonstrates a significant rise from previous years.

Contributing to this success are dedicated efforts by local communities and forest staff. Known locally as 'Krushnasar Murga', these animals are protected rigorously, which has led to their flourishing numbers. Efforts to restore their presence in the Puri district have begun by translocating some to manage overcrowding in Ganjam.

Despite being listed as a vulnerable species, the rising blackbuck population in Ganjam is a testament to effective conservation strategies, offering a glimmer of hope in wildlife preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

