Govt Initiatives to Boost Women's Participation in STEM: Dr. Jitendra Singh Outlines Key Programmes in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting women's participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. This announcement was made in response to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha today.

Dr. Singh highlighted that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is actively implementing the ‘Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN)’ scheme, designed to empower women in STEM careers. He elaborated on several targeted programs and initiatives under this scheme:

Fellowship Programmes to Support Women in Research:

WISE-PhD Fellowship: Provides financial and institutional support to women pursuing research in both basic and applied sciences.

WISE-Post Doctoral Fellowship (WISE-PDF) & WISE-SCOPE: Encourages women to continue their research endeavors at the postdoctoral level.

WIDUSHI Programme: Assists senior women scientists, including those retired or unemployed, in continuing their research activities.

WISE-IPR: Training Women in Intellectual Property Rights:

The WISE Internship in IPR (WISE-IPR) offers a comprehensive one-year, on-the-job training program in Intellectual Property Rights, equipping women with critical skills in this field.

Vigyan Jyoti: Inspiring Young Girls to Join STEM:

The Vigyan Jyoti programme mentors meritorious girls from Class IX to XII, motivating them to pursue higher education and careers in STEM fields where female representation remains low.

BioCARe Fellowship: Empowering Women in Biotechnology:

The BioCARe Fellowship by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) supports women scientists in biotechnology and allied sectors, aiding them in establishing robust research careers.

NIDHI: Supporting Women-Led Startups in Technology:

The National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) offers:

Capacity building, incubation facilities, mentorship, and early-stage funding for women entrepreneurs.

NIDHI-Seed Support Program (NIDHI-SSP): Provides early-stage seed funding, fostering the growth of women-led startups.

Technology Business Incubators in Women’s Universities:

DST has established Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) in institutions such as:

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati

An Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) at Delhi Technological University (DTU), focusing on inclusivity across gender, caste, and geography.

GATI: Driving Gender Equality in Research Institutions:

The Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) programme under WISE-KIRAN advocates for gender-sensitive policies within research institutions, aiming to boost women's representation in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine).

Women Scientist Scheme (WOS): Reviving Careers and Driving Research:

WOS-A: Supports women returning to research careers in basic and applied sciences.

WOS-B: Empowers women scientists to develop science and technology solutions for societal challenges.

WOS-C: Provides training in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). Over the past decade, 523 women have been supported through this program, with 40% becoming registered Patent Agents.

Dr. Singh noted that 2,076 women scientists have benefited under WOS-A, with 40% completing PhDs and publishing over 5,000 research papers.

“These initiatives collectively empower women to excel in STEM fields, research, and entrepreneurship, fostering a more inclusive scientific ecosystem in India,” Dr. Singh concluded.